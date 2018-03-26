MEDFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A dog death in Medfield sparked a push for new legislation.

According to Karen Etzkorn, her 4.7 pound teacup poodle was killed by a larger dog while under the care of a dog sitter Friday.

“Who takes a four-pound dog and leaves it with a 65-pound dog?” she asked.

Etzkorn created a GoFundMe account, saying that new laws must be put in place to prevent something like this from happening again.

She added that the law should dictate that all dogs in that situation should be segregated by size.

Etzkorn said she had used this dog sitter in the past but did not know she also had another dog at the time.

