Death of toddler sparks road safety movement in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - He was just returning from what his parents call a “wonderful day in the park” when two-year-old Colin McGrath was killed after two cars collided and jumped the curb where his stroller sat in July.

Today, state and local officials are responding to the public’s outcry for safer streets in South Boston by lowering the speed limit, adjusting lane markings, and installing speed humps in the area and around.

“This area was notorious for the danger that it presented to pedestrians,” Representative Stephan Lynch said.

This pilot program is being put in place to find out what is most effective in calming the cars in the area.

“This is just the beginning. We have got more work to do, but this is a big step forward,”Lynch continued.

Closer to the scene of the accident, crews have blocked off street corners so that motorists can easily see oncoming traffic.

“We have to build streets and intersections that are safe for pedestrians,” Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack said. “Then we have to educate motorists about slowing down.”

However, just steps away from little Colin’s memorial, locals feel that things have not changed.

“It’s like it never happened,” Michael Dankese, a resident of South Boston said. “People are still trying to cut each other off.”

Officials are considering other options to prevent another tragedy including raising some intersections up so that pedestrians will be more visible to drivers.

