NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) – Two juveniles and an adult female were found dead in a Northfield, New Hampshire, home. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is considering the deaths as homicides following the autopsy report.

The individuals were identified as Kassandra Sweeney, age 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, age 4, and Mason Sweeney, age 1. According to the autopsy report, each family member was killed by a single gunshot wound.

While the police investigate, they have blocked off the house’s street, Wethersfield Drive.

One neighbor said she did not know the family in the house very well and that they hadn’t lived there very long.

The Attorney General, State Police Col. and Northfield Police Chief are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

