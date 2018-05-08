Death of woman found in Connecticut pond ruled a homicide

BURLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The death of a woman found in a Connecticut pond last week has been ruled a homicide.

The woman’s body was found late Sunday morning in a body of water in Burlington.

The medical examiner on Monday identified her as 26-year-old Kelsey Mazzamaro, of Litchfield, and ruled that she had been strangled and the cause of death was “neck compression.”

The death remains under investigation and no arrests have been announced but state police say there is no threat to the community. State police are appealing to the public for more information.

