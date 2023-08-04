DANVILLE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities released new information Saturday after a woman was found dead in a home in Danville, New Hampshire Thursday night.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office, in an initial statement, said Danville police responded to a call to a home on Back Road on Thursday, where officers found the woman.

In its update on Saturday, the AG’s office identified the woman as Denise Damato Coe, 59. The AG’s office said an autopsy determined Coe’s cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and said Coe’s manner of death had been ruled a homicide.

While police had not made any arrests related to the case as of Saturday, investigators said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit by phone at 603-223-3856 or by email at MCU@dos.nh.gov. Individuals can also call New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications office at 603-223-4381.

