MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The death of a woman whose body was found inside a recycling bin in Medford last year has been ruled accidental.

The medical examiner said Barbara Novaes suffocated to death.

Police said Novaes disappeared in March of last year. She was reported missing by her family. Police found her body in a recycling bin behind her Medford home a few days later.

Noavaes’ family issued a statement Monday.

“While we, the family of Barbara Hovey Novaes, wish to thank the Massachusetts State Police and the Medford Police Department for the diligence displayed during their investigation into her suspicious death, we are unable to accept the determination that it was accidental. Too many suspicious circumstances, coincidences, and unanswered questions remain,” the family said. “Despite the tireless investigation, those who knew and loved Barb, can not accept her death as an accident.”

“Barb was a community advocate, a joyful neighbor, a professional co-worker, and a tender, loving daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and mother. Unfortunately, the time, place, and circumstances surrounding our Barbara’s death leave us with no closure,” the family continued.

