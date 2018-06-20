EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Exeter that left one woman dead.

The attorney general’s office says the woman was found dead early Tuesday morning when authorities responded to a fire at the Hayes Mobile Home Park. The woman’s identity is expected to be released following an autopsy set for Wednesday.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are being investigated by the state police Major Crime Unit, Exeter police and the state fire marshal’s office.

