Death toll at Chelsea Soldiers’ Home increases to 12

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The number of deaths reported at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home has increased to 12, with eight of those deaths linked to the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the facility said that 23 veteran residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 49 employees.

Four of the 12 veterans who passed away tested negative for coronavirus.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths at the home.

