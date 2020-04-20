Death toll at Chelsea Soldiers’ Home increases to 16

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) – The number of deaths reported at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home has increased to 16, with 12 of those deaths linked to the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the facility said that 25 veteran residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 52 employees.

Four of the 16 veterans who passed away tested negative for coronavirus.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths at the home.

