Death toll at Chelsea Soldiers’ Home increases to 37

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The number of deaths reported at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home has increased to 37, with 30 of those deaths linked to the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the facility said that 31 other veteran residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fifty-seven employees have also tested positive.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division launched an investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home earlier this month to examine whether the facility violated the rights of veterans by failing to provide them medical care generally and during the coronavirus pandemic.

