Death toll at Holyoke Soldier’s Home increases to 37

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials said 37 veterans have died at Holyoke Soldier’s Home, with 31 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Another 76 veterans have tested positive for the virus and 78 employees have also tested positive.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is investigating the facility to see if it violated the rights of veterans for failing to provide them with medical care during the coronavirus pandemic.

