Death toll at Holyoke Soldier’s Home increases to 38 as coronavirus cases rise

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The number of deaths reported at the Holyoke Soldier’s Home has increased to 38, with 32 of those deaths linked to the coronavirus, officials said.

A spokesperson for the facility announced as of Sunday that 88 veteran residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 78 employees.

Eight residents still have tests pending.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division launched an investigation Friday into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to examine whether the facility violated the rights of veterans by failing to provide them medical care generally and during the coronavirus pandemic.

