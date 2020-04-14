Death toll at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home increases to 44 as coronavirus cases rise

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The number of deaths reported at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has increased to 44, with 36 of those deaths linked to the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the facility said that 100 veteran residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 79 employees.

Four veterans still have tests pending.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division launched an investigation on Friday into the home to examine whether the facility violated the rights of veterans by failing to provide them medical care generally and during the coronavirus pandemic.

