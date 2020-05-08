Death toll at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home increases to 87

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The number of deaths reported at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has increased to 87, with 73 linked to the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

A spokesperson for the facility said that 78 other veteran residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 83 employees.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division launched an investigation into the home to examine whether the facility violated the rights of veterans by failing to provide them medical care generally and during the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)