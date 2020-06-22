Death toll at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home increases to 97

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The number of deaths reported at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has increased to 97, with 76 linked to the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the facility said that 84 other veteran residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.

Two employees at the facility have tested positive.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division launched an investigation into the home to examine whether the facility violated the rights of veterans by failing to provide them medical care generally and during the coronavirus pandemic.

