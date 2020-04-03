Deaths of 4 people at Norwood nursing home linked to coronavirus

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The recent deaths of four people at a nursing home in Norwood have been linked to the coronavirus, an official told 7NEWS.

There were a total of 15 deaths at the Charlwell House in March, including seven people who later tested positive for COVID-19, 7NEWS has learned. At this time, only four of the seven deaths have been directly linked to the highly-contagious disease.

The other eight deaths at the health and rehabilitation center were due to natural causes, including heart attacks, dementia, and other ailments, the facility said.

Charlwell House says it is following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The Massachusetts National Guard was dispatched to a Littleton senior living facility on Friday after five residents died from coronavirus complications.

