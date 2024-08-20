NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The deaths of a woman and an infant in a North Andover home Monday appear to be the result of a murder-suicide, officials announced.

The incident happened in a house on Route 114 and prompted a significant emergency response that temporarily shut down traffic in the area.

One day after the incident, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray in a joint statement identified the woman who died as 35-year-old Jennifer Paez. Officials said the infant was nine-month-old Valentino Paez.

“[E]arly indicators suggest that Jennifer wounded her son and then took her own life,” officials said, citing investigators involved in the case.

“While everyone is, understandably, still struggling to comprehend what went so terribly wrong here, our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Jennifer Paez and her son, Valentino,” Tucker said.

Tucker also thanked emergency responders and others involved in supporting both the Paez family and the North Andover community “in the wake of this unimaginable crime.”

Tucker and Gray said police first responded near 5:15 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call. Once on scene, officials said, police found Jennifer Paez and her son suffering from apparent knife wounds.

Jennifer Paez was pronounced dead at the house. Valentino was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he also died.

Monday’s events rattled community members, with several North Andover residents saying they were shocked by the deaths.

Though authorities eventually left the home where the alleged murder-suicide took place, police were seen back on the property near 12 p.m. Tuesday.

