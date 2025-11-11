BOSTON (WHDH) - Republican John Deaton announced his run for U.S. Senate on Monday, challenging Senator Ed Markey in next year’s electoin.

“Have you seen the new surcharge on the car tax yet?” Deaton said. “That’s right, they’re taxing the taxes now. But potholes aren’t fixed, rents aren’t coming down. We have a problem, this is what happens when one party is in charge for too long.”

The Marine veteran is the third person to challenge Markey, following Democratic challengers Congressman Seth Moulton and former teacher Alex RIkleen.

Last year, Deaton ran against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who defeated him in the general election by nearly 20 points.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)