Republican U.S. Senate candidate John Deaton said Tuesday he would vote to codify a federal right to an abortion once enshrined in Roe v. Wade, putting him at odds with much of the GOP.

Deaton, a cryptocurrency attorney and former U.S. Marine, convened a press conference outside the State House, where he argued that Democrat U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is misrepresenting his views on reproductive rights and outlined his stance on other topics like term limits and student loan debt relief.

“I will work to codify Roe versus Wade into federal law,” Deaton said, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court precedent effectively overturned in 2022. “I may not be the only candidate who is pro-choice, but if you’re looking for a United States senator who can broaden [the] abortion rights coalition and will try to convince not just elected leaders, but voters, to support pro-choice initiatives, then I’m asking for your vote.”

His apparent willingness to write abortion access into federal law is a contrast from many other Republicans. The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, after which several Republican-controlled state governments implemented new restrictions on reproductive care. The Republican Party was initially poised to support federal abortion limits in its 2024 party platform, but changed the language to instead call for leaving those decisions up to states.

Warren has argued Deaton’s election could give Republicans control of the U.S. Senate and allow the GOP to pursue limits on abortions.

“I get what the crypto billionaires are trying to do here. But understand, if they get John Deaton elected, the consequence of that will be, in a 50-50 Senate, that the Republicans take control, and Republican control means, I don’t know — one, two, three Supreme Court nominees that come up next will have to be Republican-approved. It means that the Republican efforts in the House and the Senate to have a nationwide abortion ban will have new life,” she said in an interview on GBH News’s “Boston Public Radio” last month. “It means cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be back on the table, and it means that billionaires will get even more tax cuts.”

When GBH hosts pointed out Deaton’s pledge to switch parties to oppose a possible national abortion ban, Warren said simply caucusing with Republicans at the start of the term could give them majority power.

“That determines whether Chuck Schumer or Mitch McConnell is the leader of the Senate. That determines who is every single chair of every single committee. That determines who controls what votes come to the floor and what votes don’t come to the floor,” she said, adding, “Understand: in a 50-50 Senate, which is what we have, we lose one seat as Democrats, and the Republicans take over, and we’ve lost it all.”

Deaton on Tuesday called Warren’s description “dishonest” and said of himself, “You couldn’t have a more fierce advocate for women’s rights.”

He said he supports existing reproductive rights laws in Massachusetts, where patients can seek abortions later in pregnancy in certain cases including a diagnosed fatal fetal anomaly. Deaton also said he is “all for” in vitro fertilization and criticized an Alabama court decision earlier this year that upended access to the procedure by deeming frozen embryos to be “children.”

“I personally guarantee that in a 50-50 Senate, I will single-handedly prevent a federal abortion ban from reaching the Senate floor,” Deaton said, “Senator Warren can’t do that. She’ll just be another partisan person from the other side who is dismissed in the conversation.”

In a statement, a Warren campaign spokesperson argued that Deaton’s victory would empower Republicans.

“Who runs the Senate will determine which bills and judicial nominees get votes and which don’t, and Republican control is a risk that Massachusetts cannot afford to take,” the spokesperson said. “Senator Warren looks forward to debating her Republican opponent on this and other critical issues facing the Commonwealth two weeks from today.”

The duo will meet for debates on Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, according to Deaton.

Deaton said he wanted to hold five head-to-head debates against Warren, including one focused solely on reproductive rights and another about income inequality.

The first-time candidate said he believes senators should be subject to 12-year term limits — nearly the amount of time Warren has been in the Senate — and added he would “certainly entertain” applying term limits to the U.S. Supreme Court as well.

He does not support forgiving student loan debt, another priority of Warren’s, calling it “pandering” and “nonsense.”

Deaton also said he would not vote to remove the filibuster in the U.S. Senate, a maneuver that could allow whichever party has a single-vote majority to push through more controversial legislation.

“We can’t keep going back [to] 51 votes and you can rewrite legislation that was just done three years earlier or two years earlier,” he said.

