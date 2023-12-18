Police in Boston taped off a stretch of road by Huntington Avenue after what appeared to be debris from a MassArt building fell across the area.

Large chunks of insulation and other items were scattered along part of Evans Way and the Massachusetts College of Art and Design campus after some sort of structure hanging over an entrance collapsed, leaving a large hole in an exterior ceiling.

In a statement, the college told 7NEWS that due to the extreme weather moving through the city, part of the Tower building’s exterior “sustained damage, resulting in falling debris.”

“The damage was isolated to one area on Evans Way. No injuries were sustained,” a spokesperson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, activity on the adjacent floors of the building was relocated to a different building on campus. The safety of our community is our top priority and our staff continue to monitor the situation.”

More information on the impact of today’s storm, including flight cancellations at Logan Airport, can be found here.

A collapse of either a floor or ceiling at @MassArt #7news Developing… pic.twitter.com/CycJEb3hLb — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 18, 2023

