CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Debris falling from an overpass on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton has caused a five-mile backup, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Emergency crews responding to a report of falling debris in the area of the Center Depot Road overpass found that stone from the overpass had fallen into the roadway.

Multiple lanes have been closed as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation assesses damage with a bucket truck.

There is currently a five mile backup in that area.

#MATraffic: Debris falling from Center Depot Rd overpass onto Mass Pike EB at 83.4 MM in Charlton. Multiple lane closures for repairs. Currently 5 mile backup. @MASSDOT on scene with bucket truck to assess damage. pic.twitter.com/amUKhYli6Q — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 24, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)