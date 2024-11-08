BOSTON (WHDH) - A piece of debris fell in front of the main entrance to South Station in Boston Friday afternoon.

Crews roped off part of the entrance after the debris fell onto the sidewalk outside of the front doors. According to the MBTA, the object did not fall from South Station, but rather a nearby building.

SKY7-HD spotted commuters still getting through to the train terminal.

No information regarding any possible injuries was immediately available.

The scene was cleared by 5 p.m.

