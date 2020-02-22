Debris found in fuel tanks of 70% of inspected 737 Max jets

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing confirmed Saturday that debris has been found in the fuel tanks of 70% of grounded 737 Max jets that have been inspected by the company. The debris was found in 35 out of about 50 jets that were inspected. They are among 400 built in the past year that Boeing hasn’t been able to deliver to airline customers. Boeing temporarily halted production last month after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Although debris hasn’t been linked to those crashes, metal shavings, tools and other objects left in planes during assembly can raise the risk of electrical short-circuiting and fires.

