Debris from bridge crashes onto train tracks in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Debris from a Boston bridge came crashing down onto train tracks Monday night, causing delays as crews clean everything up.

Officials said what appeared to be pieces of concrete fell from the Albany Street bridge onto the tracks after 6:30 p.m. Monday’s heavy rain appears to be the cause. No trains were on the tracks at the time, so no one was hurt.

The debris on the tracks is impacting service for both Amtrak and the Commuter Rail. Both the MBTA and Amtrak said trains are being rerouted until the concrete can be removed.

