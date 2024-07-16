NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Debris has turned up on southern-facing Nantucket beaches following an incident Saturday in which the blades of a Vineyard Wind turbine was damaged.

Vineyard Wind announced it is mobilizing debris recovery teams on the island and is working with the U.S. Coast Guard to maintain a 500-meter safety zone around the damaged offshore turbine.

“Vineyard Wind is fully committed to a swift and safe recovery of all debris, with an unwavering focus on community safety and environmental protection,” the venture said in a statement. “As part of its immediate action plan, Vineyard Wind communicated with officials on Nantucket to inform them of the presence of debris and recovery efforts on the southern-facing beaches of the island.”

The company said the debris is composed of “non-toxic fiberglass fragments ranging in size from small pieces to larger sections, typically green or white in color”. The pieces, which are around one square foot or less, “should only be picked up and collected by patrol teams”.

Two four-member debris removal teams will inspect areas in the morning and evening, including Miacomet Beach, Nobadeer Beach, Madequecham Beach, Pebble Beach, Tom Nevers Beach, Low Beach, and Sconset Beach.

If debris is found by members of the public they’re asked to contact Ian Campbell at 781-983-8943 or icampbell@vineyardwind.com.

“Vineyard Wind has successfully recovered three large fragments and will continue to monitor the offshore area for any floating debris with aerial overflights and vessel patrols,” the company said.

