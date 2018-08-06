Debris litters Hancock Street after 40-foot facade collapses in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) – The roof and facade of a building collapsed in Quincy early Monday morning, sending stones, bricks, and glass onto the sidewalk.

Firefighters responding to Hancock Street about 7:30 a.m. found approximately 40 feet of the front of the building had crumbled.

Deputy Chief Gary Smyth says luckily no one was walking by when it came crashing down and no one was injured.

“This time of morning, there’s usually heavy foot traffic; there’s a bus stop right at the corner,” he explained.

A number of businesses are also attached to the building.

Due to the collapse, the MBTA had to reroute passengers for a short time while vehicular traffic was squeezed down to one lane.

Officials plan to completely shut down Hancock Street at some point as crews work to clear the area.

The facade will be torn down and roof beams will be checked.

