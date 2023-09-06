A piece of metal went through the windshield of a car traveling in Maine Tuesday, coming inches away from a New Hampshire woman’s face, officials said.

Maine State Police said they responded to the Main Turnpike in Gray after they said a car kicked up a piece of metal road debris into the air. It crashed through the windshield of the woman’s Jeep, “where it impaled itself only inches from her face,” officials said.

The driver safely pulled over with only minor injuries.

Officials said one lane of traffic was shut down for about an hour.

