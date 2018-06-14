Debris on I-93 north in Stoneham leaves over a dozen cars with flat tires

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Thursday morning’s commute proved problematic for more than a dozen drivers after their cars got flat tires from debris on Interstate 93 northbound in Stoneham.

At least 14 cars struck the debris around 5:15 a.m. near the exit to Montvale Avenue.

The disable vehicles blocked the two right-hand lanes as Massachusetts Department of Transportation worked to remove debris from the scene.

All lanes reopened by 5:55 a.m.

Tire troubles on 93 makes for a rough ride during the morning commute #7News pic.twitter.com/8l0AJQ8yWx — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 14, 2018

