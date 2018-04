PEABODY, Mass. (WHDH) – A piece of wood smashed through a driver’s windshield on Wednesday.

Massachusetts state police said a pickup truck was driving down Route 128 with building equipment and materials in the back. Some of it flew out, including the piece of wood.

State police said the truck’s driver was cited.

There were no reported injuries.

