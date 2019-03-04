Decades-old tree covered in heavy snow crashes onto car in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A decades-old tree came crashing down onto a car in Somerville on Monday morning as heavy snow fell throughout the Bay State.

Residents on the corner of Morton and Glen streets exited their homes to find the massive tree on the car and blocking the road.

Joanne Maciel, who lives next door, said she didn’t hear the tree fall.

“We got up around three o’clock and then around five o’clock again and seven o’clock my husband woke me up, ‘Joanne the tree fell.’ I say, ‘what?'” she recalled.

The tree partially landed on Nina Engels porch, who also did not hear the fall.

“What a disaster. I’m amazed that I didn’t hear it,” she said. “I hope the person with the car doesn’t have too much damage.”

No one was in the car.

It is unclear when crews will remove the tree.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)