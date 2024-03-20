BOSTON (WHDH) - The deceased individual recovered from the Charles River on Tuesday has been identified as an 80-year-old Newton man.

State Police said preliminary investigative findings do not indicate any foul play in the man’s death.

A dog walker observed the body close to the river bank Tuesday morning and contacted state police, who responded to the Boston side of the river, a short distance from the east end of the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, where they located the body.

“The State Police Marine Unit subsequently moved the victim’s body onto the shoreline from the water,” state police said in a statement. “Boston EMS personnel determined he was deceased. Detectives subsequently visited the man’s apartment in Newton and spoke to persons who knew him.”

Authorities said the investigation will remain open pending a cause and manner determination by the medical examiner.

