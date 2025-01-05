MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a house fire that broke out in Mashpee on Saturday night.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Main Street around 9 p.m. found heavy fire coming from a home.

After containing the fire to the rear deck and the kitchen, fire crews set out to locate a dog and cat that had been reported missing amid the blaze. The dog was later found dead, the cat was located nearby.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)