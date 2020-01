DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Animal Control came up with a creative way to help a skunk that got itself stuck in a window well.

In a post on Twitter, Dedham police shared a photo of a small “escape ramp” they created for the animal.

Police noted, “the best way to keep such animals out is to cover window wells.”

