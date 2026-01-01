DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Animal Control is turning to the public for help identifying the person responsible for beheading and dumping a variety of domestic birds off a bridge and onto the ice of the Mother Brook Reservation sometime over the weekend.

The bids were found in the area of Sawmill Lane and police say they would like to speak with those involved to understand the circumstances that led to the activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Animal Control at 781-751-9106 or email dgoldman@dedhamma.gov

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)