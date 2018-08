A skunk with its head stuck in a rodent trap in Dedham. Courtesy Dedham Police Department.

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An animal control officer in Dedham assisted a young skunk that got itself stuck in a rodent trap.

The Dedham Police Department shared a photo of the skunk, which was freed uninjured and without spraying anyone.

In a post on Facebook, the department said the rescue was “an all around success.”

Animal Control responded to assist this juvenile skunk whose head was stuck in a rodent trap. The animal was freed uninjured and sent on its way, and without spraying! An all around success. pic.twitter.com/Ob6nx4v5im — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) August 10, 2018

