Dedham animal control rescues groundhog found trapped in engine compartment

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - So that’s why the “check engine” light was on.

A Dedham animal control officer was called in to help when a mechanic working on a vehicle that had it’s “check engine” light on found a groundhog tucked away in an engine compartment.

In post on Twitter that featured photos of the four-legged stowaway, Dedham police said the animal was eventually freed and sent on its way.

This condition might not be in the owners manual. A vehicle was brought to a local repair shop due to a "check engine" light. This groundhog was found tucked away in the engine compartment. Animal Control was able to free the animal and send it on its way. pic.twitter.com/NHIFEIOrzM — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) July 2, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)