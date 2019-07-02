Dedham animal control rescues groundhog found trapped in engine compartment

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - So that’s why the “check engine” light was on.
A Dedham animal control officer was called in to help when a mechanic working on a vehicle that had it’s “check engine” light on found a groundhog tucked away in an engine compartment.
In post on Twitter that featured photos of the four-legged stowaway, Dedham police said the animal was eventually freed and sent on its way.
