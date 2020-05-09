Dedham church nixes Mother’s Day services after cease and desist letter from town officials

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pastor in Dedham has decided not to go forward with planned Mother’s Day services after getting a warning from town officials, but said churches should be considered “essential” organizations.

Pastor Nick White of Victory Baptist Church said he was taking precautions to meet social distancing guidelines.

“We were going to have multiple services to keep it under ten [people],” White said. “We had an online sign up sheet. We were going to be taking temperatures at the doors, we were going to be giving masks and gloves to everybody and we were still given a cease and desist.”

In the cease and desist letter, officials said the church is “not a business providing essential services” and must remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. White is one of 260 faith leaders who signed a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking that churches be considered essential.

“If the grocery stores can be open and the liquor stores can be open because they are listed as essential, we believe church is essential not just constitutionally but also biblically,” White said.

White said he will follow the rules out of respect for his landlord, but hopes the governor will reconsider his designation.

“We are seeing a mental health crisis coming upon us especially with people of faith who have problems with mental health, they are missing that key component of community,” White said.

