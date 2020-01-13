Dedham classmates rally around 4th grader who is now cancer-free

DEDHAM, MAINE (WHDH) - When the students at Riverdale Elementary in Dedham heard that fourth-grader Gabe Santos was finished with chemotherapy and is now cancer-free, the entire school had to celebrate.

Santos was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last spring and has been undergoing chemotherapy ever since.

“When he was diagnosed last year, we were like, ‘Oh my God, a third-grader has cancer. How do we talk to kids about this?” Principal Ed Paris recalled.

Paris says the situation brought his students closer together, who wanted to celebrate when they found out Santos completed his last round of chemotherapy on Thursday.

“When I tell you it’s a school effort and a community effort it really is, so this was just a no-brainer,” Paris said in regards to the celebration. “We all said we’ll go orange for Gabe when he comes back.”

Students gathered outside Monday in their orange gear as they cheered on Santos.

“It’s crazy and it’s cool seeing all the orange,” Santos, whose favorite color is orange, exclaimed.

Those looking to support Santos and his family can do so through their GoFundMe account.

