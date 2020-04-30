Dedham community celebrates 7-year-old who battled COVID-19 twice while undergoing chemotherapy

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dedham community came together Thursday afternoon to celebrate a 7-year-old boy who battled COVID-19 twice while undergoing chemotherapy for lymphoma at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Gavin Brennan was one of the first children in the nation to contract the coronavirus while undergoing chemotherapy.

He tested positive for COVID-19 twice during his several-months treatment, which left him locked down in his hospital room for multiple days on each occasion.

His mother also tested positive during this time and has since recovered.

Gavin, who now has a highly favorable prognosis for his cancer and no coronavirus symptoms, returned home just in time to celebrate his birthday.

Community members, including the Dedham police and fire departments, held a homecoming/birthday drive-by celebration for Gavin outside of his home on High Street.

