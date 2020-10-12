Dedham family outraged after rock thrown from overpass smashes into car

Police are investigating after at least one car was smashed with a rock hurled from an overpass as a terrified family drove through Plymouth over the weekend.

Elena Biffi said she was driving home to Dedham on Route 3 with her mother and daughter at 8 p.m. when the rock crashed into her windshield.

“There was glass everywhere on the seat … I’m realizing I’m covered in glass,” Biffi recalled.

State police are investigating, and according to dispatch recordings two other motorists reported being struck by rocks. Elena Biffi’s husband Alex said he was outraged by the destruction.

“I have a hard time thinking about what kind of thought process went into throwing a rock at a car going 50, 60 mph and possibly killing everyone,” Alex Biffi said.

Elena said she hopes whoever is responsible stop their dangerous actions.

“Games like that can really cause devastating and fatal effects on people who are just regular people,” Elena Biffi said.

