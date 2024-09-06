DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school football game scheduled to take place in Dedham Friday night was canceled after an anonymous caller reported a rumor that a student was going to “shoot up” the game, officials announced.

Dedham Public Schools Superintendent Nan Murphy in a letter to the school community said Dedham High School received the call from a blocked phone number earlier in the day Friday.

Murphy said the caller did not provide any other details. School officials immediately contacted police.

The Dedham Police Department in a post on X said it was actively investigating the anonymous call as of around 3:20 p.m.

Murphy previously said the scheduled football game against Dover Sherborn would proceed as scheduled, with an increased police presence.

The cancellation was announced just after 4:30 p.m.

