DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Public Schools announced that plans for students to return in-person this fall have been postponed indefinitely due to a significant increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Dedham Board of Health and the Dedham School Committee made the decision during a joint meeting Tuesday evening that students would no longer return to the classrooms on Sept. 21 as originally scheduled.

Students will still begin school fully remote as planned on Sept. 16.

Phased-in in-person learning will be dependent on the trajectory of the virus in the community.

“Our schools and educators have been working incredibly hard to ensure that our school buildings are safe and prepared to welcome students back into the classroom. However, with such a significant increase in spread in the community, we need to be cautious and prioritize the safety of our students and staff,” Dedham Superintendent Mike Welch said. “We hope that with the cooperation of the Dedham community, we can get back to a place where we can safely begin offering our students the ability to learn in-person in the classroom.”

The latest reports from the Dedham Board of Health indicates that the daily average of reported coronavirus cases per 100,000 people is over eight, making the town high risk for the virus.

School officials are encouraging families and community members to avoid crowds, help reduce exposure by limiting indoor or group gatherings, and remain vigilant in wearing masks.

“Families, teachers and staff all want to see our students back for in-school learning,” Welch said. “We have created the safest environments possible in our schools to make this happen, but we need our community and families to help by being cautious, encouraging students to wear masks when not alone or with family, and reducing opportunities for risk of exposure.”

Dedham Public Schools return to learning plan is based on a phased approach, with all students beginning remotely, then with designated groups gradually returning to classrooms in-person over time.

The first in-person learning phase would have brought high-needs students back into schools for four days of in-person learning, followed by a hybrid return bringing designated groups of students in-person for two days each week.

