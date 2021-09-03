DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break at the Dedham Mall left three businesses flooded on Friday.

Firefighters responding to a report of a water heater with a broken pipe at the mall on Providence Highway around 11 a.m. found three to four inches of water on the second floor.

Officials have evacuated the building and shut off the power.

No additional information has been released.

