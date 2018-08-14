Dedham man accused of stealing from MBTA collection boxes back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham man accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from MBTA collection boxes was back in court Tuesday for a probably cause hearing.

Stephen Fagerberg, 55, was caught stealing money from the broken bus fare collection boxes he was asked to repair.

Investigators say he stole more than $80,000.

He pleaded not guilty to larceny charges in June and is out on bail.

