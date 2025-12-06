SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham man is facing criminal charges in connection with a driveway paving scam, officials aid.

Sharon police officers responding to a report of an elderly woman who was scammed out of $4,000 by a man who was going door-to-door offering to pave driveways launched an investigation and determined the same man was wanted by multiple police departments in Massachusetts, according to Sharon police.

The man, later identified as William “Bill” Pusateri, was determined to have 11 active warrants for his arrest and he was arrested at a motel in Sharon, police said.

He was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on charges of larceny over $250 from a person over the age of 60 and being a common or notorious thief.

