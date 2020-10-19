DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who was last seen leaving a group home in Dedham on Sunday.

Michael Mahoney, 54, left the group home in the Dedham Square area around 3:50 p.m., according to Dedham police.

Mahoney is said to have traveled to Dedham Square, East Dedham Plaza and Star Market in Dedham or Downtown Boston in the past.

He is described as standing 6-feet tall, weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Mahoney’s whereabouts is asked to call Dedham police at 781-326-1212.

