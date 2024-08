DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog is okay after being found in a dangerously hot car in Dedham.

Animal Control said the dog was found in the backseat of a car with only the front windows cracked.

The car reached more than 117 degrees inside.

Dedham Animal Control said this is the sixth dog they’ve found in a hot car just this month.

