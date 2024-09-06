DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - There will be an increased police presence at a high school football game in Dedham Friday night after an anonymous caller reported a rumor that a student was going to “shoot up” the game, officials announced.

Dedham Public Schools Superintendent Nan Murphy in a letter to the school community said Dedham High School received the call from a blocked phone number earlier in the day Friday.

Murphy said the caller did not provide any other details. School officials immediately contacted police.

The Dedham Police Department in a post on X said it was actively investigating the anonymous call as of around 3:20 p.m.

Murphy said the scheduled football game against Dover Sherborn will proceed as scheduled.

While there will be an increased police presence, Murphy said families and students in attendance should remain vigilant.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious, report it immediately to a police officer or a school administrator,” Murphy said.

Murphy said fans will only be able to enter the game through a pair of gates. Visitors will be prohibited from entering the field or the stands with any bags or containers.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)