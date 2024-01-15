DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Dedham say a woman who suffered a gunshot wound is expected to be OK after first responders found her at a Bob’s Discount Furniture location on Sunday night.

The Dedham Police Department said it was just after 5:15 p.m. when a “female party who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound” was dropped off at the the store on Providence Highway on Sunday.

According to police, the woman appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and, after receiving medical care at the scene, was taken to a hospital for additional treatment.

“The circumstances related to how and where this party was injured, why she was dropped off at this location as well as identifying other involved parties is actively being investigated,” Dedham PD stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact Police Detective Deb Gonski at 781-326-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)