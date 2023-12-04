Authorities are investigating an attack that took place Sunday night at Total Wine on Route 1 in Dedham.

According to Dedham Police, a male employee of Total Wine was assaulted by a group of individuals and threatned with a knife in the business’ parking lot while he was leaving work around 8 p.m.

Police said one of the individuals in the group was denied purchase at the liquor store on Saturday.

The victim’s cellphone was taken after it fell out of his pocket. He was evaluated on scene but denied further medical treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

